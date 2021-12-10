The Algerian War Archives in France Will Be Opened.

The government said on Friday that France will disclose classified police files from the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule in order to “look the truth in the eyes.”

The files, which cover criminal investigations from 1954 to 1962, are expected to corroborate French authorities’ pervasive use of torture and extrajudicial killings.

“With Algeria, we have a lot of things to rebuild. Only the truth can be used to rebuild them “On BFMTV, Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot remarked.

“I want us to be able to face this question in the eyes, because it’s troubling, annoying, and it’s where history’s falsifiers are at work. We can’t establish a national narrative on a false premise “she continued.

France is attempting to resolve a huge diplomatic crisis between the two countries with this announcement.

It began in October, when Algeria’s “political-military apparatus” was accused of rewriting history and fomenting “hate toward France” by President Emmanuel Macron.

For the past 60 years, the tragedy of the Algerian War has poisoned French politics.

The war and then-President Charles de Gaulle’s unexpected decision to grant Algeria independence in 1962, for which he faced murder attempts and attempted military coups, are at the basis of today’s far-right nationalism.

When asked if there is a chance that torture cases may be discovered in the archives, Bachelot said: “It is in the country’s best interests for them to be recognized.

“The truth should never be feared. It’s important to put it in context.” Historians could previously request access to the archives, which are located in the southern city of Aix-en-Provence, but the process was lengthy and frequently denied due to national security concerns.

The army’s papers are unlikely to be included in the declassification.

Macron, France’s first president born after the colonial period, has made it a point to confront the country’s history and forge fresh ties with former colonies.

He has acknowledged the assassination by French forces of anti-colonial activists such as Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel and communist activist Maurice Audin throughout the war.

Macron also criticized “inexcusable crimes” committed by police commanded by a former Nazi collaborator during a 1961 crackdown against Algerian pro-independence rallies in Paris, during which dozens of demonstrators were slain and their bodies thrown into the Seine River.

The decision to open the data was hailed as “very positive” by Karim Amellal, a scholar selected by Macron as ambassador to the Mediterranean region.

“Historians have made a solid case for the declassification of national security papers. We are unable to do so. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.