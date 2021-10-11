The Algerian president has demanded that France treat him with “total respect.”

Following a controversy over visas and scathing comments from Paris about Algeria, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune requested “complete respect” from France on Sunday.

Algeria’s ambassador was summoned from Paris last weekend, and French military jets were barred from entering Algerian airspace, which France uses frequently to assist its forces fighting Islamists in the Sahel region to the south.

Following a squabble over visas, media sources said that French President Emmanuel Macron informed descendants of Algeria’s 1954-1962 fight of independence that the country was dominated by a “political-military regime” that had “completely re-written” the country’s history.

The president’s office responded by claiming that the remarks, which have not been disputed, were a “intervention” in Algeria’s domestic affairs.

For the first time, Tebboune addressed the row publicly on Sunday, telling local media that the return of the Algerian ambassador to France was “conditioned on entire respect for the Algerian state.”

“We forget that it was formerly a French colony (Algeria).” He went on to say that history should not be tampered with. “We can’t go on as if nothing has occurred.” Macron’s comments to the French newspaper Le Monde last week were extensively reported in Algerian media, which condemned them as “vitriolic.”

According to reports, the French president slammed Algeria’s “official history,” stating it was “not based on truths.”

“Was there an Algerian country before French colonization?” he was reported as wondering. “It’s a question,” says the narrator. He also described Tebboune as being “stuck in a very difficult system.”

Relations between the two countries have always been tense, but they have never been as bad as they have been recently.

France said at the end of September that it will drastically decrease the number of visas it issues to inhabitants of Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia, blaming the former French colonies for failing to do enough to allow illegal immigrants to return.

When a French court declines a visa application, officials must still get a special travel authorization from the person’s home country in order to deport them.

In the first six months of this year, French media claimed that courts had denied 7,731 Algerian visa requests, but no travel passes had been issued.

Tebboune accused the French government of lying about the statistics on Sunday, claiming that France had only alerted them of 94 cases.

According to the story in Le Monde, Macron stated that the visa change would have little influence on students or business figures and was intended to "annoy."