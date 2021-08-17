The Airbus Observation Satellite is launched by Europe’s Vega rocket.

A European Vega rocket launched from French Guiana on Monday night, carrying an Earth observation satellite and four small “cubesats.”

It was the Vega’s second launch this year, a critical component of Europe’s plans to compete in the burgeoning commercial aerospace sector with rivals such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

At 10:47 p.m. (0147 GMT), the rocket launched from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, successfully delivering the satellites in just under two hours.

Its principal cargo was a high-resolution satellite, the second of four planned for an Airbus-operated new Earth monitoring constellation. A Vega rocket launched the first into orbit in April.

According to Airbus, the Pleiades Neo constellation will provide high-resolution photography of Earth for military and commercial applications such as disaster response.

Arianespace, the Vega’s operator, is a part of the ArianeGroup, which Airbus owns half of.

The most recent Vega also carried four “cubesats,” or tiny satellites.

One of them will be part of a constellation of satellites built by Unseenlabs, a French start-up that specializes in maritime traffic monitoring.

The European Space Agency provided the remaining three cubesats for scientific and technology demonstration purposes.

Arianespace launched its second Vega rocket this year, and the 19th overall since the rocket’s debut in 2012.

The two 2021 missions are a boost for the Vega program, which suffered a blow in November when the rocket failed minutes after liftoff and exploded.