The African Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has slammed African leaders for making empty vaccine promises.

The African Union’s health watchdog charged world leaders on Thursday of failing to keep their promise to share coronavirus vaccines with poorer countries, putting the disease at risk of becoming endemic.

Africa is experiencing a resurgence of Covid-19 as it falls behind in the global vaccination campaign, with only 3.18 percent of its 1.3 billion people fully immunize.

“We cannot continue to politicize this situation by making pronouncements that we do not back up with firm commitments,” said John Nkengasong, the Director-General of the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

“Vaccines do not end up in people’s arms because of pledges.”

Cases are increasing at an alarming rate across the continent.

Even when life in many wealthy countries returns to normal thanks to high inoculation rates, more than 40 countries are dealing with their third wave of infection, and six are dealing with their fourth.

Faced with outrage about unequal access to vaccines, the Group of Seven industrialised states agreed in June to distribute a billion Covid vaccines to underdeveloped countries, up from 130 million in February.

The G7 plan also contained commitments to prevent future pandemics, such as reducing the time it takes to develop and license vaccines to under 100 days, enhancing global surveillance, and strengthening the World Health Organization.

However, Nkengasong stated that the doses were yet to arrive.

He said an online press conference, “We haven’t seen a billion immunizations.”

“As a continent, we are not keen on any concept of vaccine diplomacy that implies people making media assertions that are not supported up by reality,” he continued.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended developed countries to prioritize procuring first-line vaccines for health workers and vulnerable populations in developing countries above providing boosters to their own residents on Wednesday.

Africa will require 1.5 billion vaccine doses to immunize 60% of its population and attain some kind of herd immunity, according to estimates.

“We will not win this pandemic war unless we vaccinate everyone as soon as possible,” Nkengasong stated.

“If not, we should prepare to live with this virus as an endemic disease in the future.”