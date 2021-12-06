The AFP and Google collaborate to fact-check French polls.

On Monday, AFP and Google France announced a fact-checking project to counteract false information in the run-up to next year’s presidential and legislative elections in France.

AFP will coordinate an alliance of media and fact-checking organizations to train French newsrooms with the help of Google, according to a joint statement from the internet giant and the global news agency.

In a statement, Google France director general Sebastien Missoffe said, “The battle against misinformation is a major challenge for our modern communities.”

“Our common goal is to make it easier for a democratic discourse to emerge, owing to quality information, which is the most effective bulwark against misinformation,” he said.

Fabrice Fries, the chief executive of the AFP, invited journalists to participate in the training program, saying it would allow them to develop skills and devote more time to on-the-ground reporting.

Fries went on to say that the media coalition’s goal is to “unify the ranks in the battle against disinformation ahead of this privileged and always sensitive period for our democratic life,” alluding to the French presidential election.

Journalists in the partnership will be able to participate in online training sessions on digital investigations beginning in January.

A portal will be developed for alliance members to share information in order to alert the public and partner newsrooms about fraudulent or misleading content.

Experts and others will be asked to attend AFP’s monthly meetings with alliance members.

factuel.afp.com

A mentoring and assistance program will also be available for fact-checkers and alliance members who are creating their own content.

“Objectif Desinfox,” or “Objective: Combat Fake News,” will be the tagline for the content.

With more than 120 journalists writing in 24 languages in 85 countries, AFP has the world’s largest fact-checking network.

Since 2015, Google has taught over 450,000 journalists.