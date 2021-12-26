The Afghan Asset Freeze Has a Trickle-Down Effect on Everyone.

Shoaib Barak, an Afghan businessman, is unable to pay his workers and suppliers because the country’s financial system has been paralyzed by the freeze of the country’s offshore assets.

They, in turn, are unable to pay their bills, and as a result, the country’s economic troubles affect everyone in an unending chain of sorrow.

“I’m ashamed,” said Barak, who employed 200 people across the country until recently, largely in his construction business.

“It disgusts me, and it disgusts every Afghan. I don’t even have the funds to pay my employees’ salaries.” After the hardline Islamists seized power on August 15, Washington froze an estimated $10 billion held by Afghanistan’s central bank abroad to prevent the Taliban from accessing the country’s reserves.

That move, which amounted to about half of what the country’s economy produced last year, starved the country’s economy.