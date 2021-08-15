The Afghan Army’s Rout Was Influenced By Pentagon Errors.

The Afghan army’s collapse, which allowed Taliban forces to take control of Kabul, shed light on Pentagon mistakes made over a 20-year period while spending billions of dollars in Afghanistan.

Washington invested $83 billion to build a modern army that mirrored its own. In practice, this meant relying heavily on air support and a high-tech communications network in a country where only 30% of the population has access to regular electricity.

The US spent no money on supplying the Afghan army with planes, helicopters, drones, armored vehicles, or night-vision goggles. It has even lately furnished the Afghans with the most up-to-date Black Hawk assault helicopters.

However, the Afghans — many of whom were illiterate young men living in a country without the infrastructure to sustain cutting-edge military weapons – were unable to launch a credible fight against a lesser-equipped and allegedly outnumbered foe.

According to John Sopko, the US special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, their capabilities were grossly underestimated (SIGAR).

“Every time I tried to evaluate the Afghan army, the US military moved the goalposts, making it easier to prove success,” he claimed. Finally, when they were unable to do so, the assessment instrument was classified.

“As a result, they were aware of how awful the Afghan military was.”

According to his office’s most recent report to Congress, “modern weaponry systems, vehicles, and logistics employed by Western military were beyond the capabilities of the predominantly illiterate and unskilled Afghan force,” which was filed last week.

For months, Pentagon officials have emphasized the Afghan forces’ numerical advantage over the Taliban, claiming that the Afghan army and police have 300,000 personnel.

According to the Combating Terrorism Center at the famed US Military Academy in West Point, New York, the army numbers were grossly exaggerated.

According to its own estimates, the 300,000 includes just 185,000 army troops or special operations forces under Defense Ministry authority as of July 2020, with the rest made up of police and other security professionals.

According to the West Point researchers, only about 60% of the Afghan army men were trained combatants.

They found that a more accurate assessment of the army’s fighting strength – once the 8,000 air force soldiers are removed from the equation – is 96,000.

According to the SIGAR report, Afghan army desertions have long been a concern.

It was discovered that the Afghan army would have to be replaced by 2020.