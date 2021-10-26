The ADF group is being blamed by Ugandan police for the bus bombing.

The blast on a bus in Uganda on Monday evening, which injured numerous people, was a suicide bombing carried out by a jihadist from the ADF group, which was also suspected of planning attacks on “important installations,” according to Ugandan authorities.

On Tuesday, police spokesman Fred Enanga said, “The incident was confirmed as… (a) suicide bomb attack, where the perpetrator perished in the explosion.”

He claimed the 23-year-old bomber was on the Allied Democratic Forces’ (ADF) “wanted list of members.”

The ADF, a notorious Ugandan rebel group, has been accused of killing thousands of people in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The ADF was officially linked to the Islamic State organization by the US in March.

The long-distance bus explosion occurred in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, and came after a bombing at a cafe on Saturday evening that killed one person and injured three others.

According to Enanga, “strong connectivity” has been established between the two attacks.

“These IEDs are being prepared by people or groups of individuals who are part of the same group of attackers,” Enanga said, referring to improvised explosive devices.

Enanga stated authorities in the country have detained a number of ADF operatives suspected of devising “a conspiracy to carry out a significant event on major infrastructure.”

“We strongly believe the attackers are members of the country’s sleeper cells, inspired by the ADF and working closely with the Islamic State,” Enanga said in a statement following a press conference.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda tweeted on Tuesday that the suicide bomber was a member of the same organization that carried out a thwarted attack on the official funeral of Paul Lokech, an army officer who commanded a major African Union offensive against Al-Shabaab insurgents in Somalia.

“We’re going to get them all. The current feeble effort is easily defeated “On Twitter, he stated.

Experts believe the ADF is the bloodiest of more than 120 armed groups roaming eastern DRC, many of which are remnants of two regional wars a quarter-century ago.

The Catholic Church in the DRC claims the ADF has killed over 6,000 civilians since 2013, while the Kivu Security Tracker (KST) claims the ADF is responsible for over 1,200 killings in the Beni district alone since 2017.

The ADF was affiliated to the Islamic State under the name “ISIS-DRC” or “Madina at Tauheed Wau Mujahedeen,” according to the US State Department on March 11. Seka Musa Baluku was named as the group’s leader.

