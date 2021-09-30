The 96-year-old former Nazi death camp secretary is on trial.

A 96-year-old former concentration camp secretary will stand trial in Germany on Thursday, making her one of the first women accused of Nazi crimes to face justice in decades.

Irmgard Furchner is accused of helping to murder over 10,000 prisoners at the Stutthof concentration camp in occupied Poland.

Furchner’s trial in Itzehoe, northern Germany, will be followed a week later by the opening of proceedings in Neuruppin, near Berlin, against a 100-year-old former camp guard.

They are among the oldest people to face charges for their role in the Third Reich, as Germany rushes to bring the last remaining suspects to justice.

The trial at Itzehoe begins one day before the 75th anniversary of the first Nuremberg trial, when 12 prominent members of the Nazi system were sentenced to death by hanging.

Furchner, who now lives in a retirement home in Hamburg and worked at the camp when she was between the ages of 18 and 19, will be tried in a youth court.

Prosecutors accuse the pensioner of assisting in the systematic murder of captives at Stutthof between June 1943 and April 1945, when she worked in the office of the camp commander, Paul Werner Hoppe.

According to the indictment, some 65,000 individuals died at the camp near Gdansk, including “Jewish captives, Polish partisans, and Soviet Russian prisoners of war.”

The court concluded in February that Furchner was fit to stand trial, albeit for only a few hours at a time, extending the proceedings until June 2022.

Time is running short to bring criminals to justice for their roles in the Nazi regime, seventy-six years after WWII ended.

According to the Central Office for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes, prosecutors are currently working on eight more cases, including former staff of the Buchenwald and Ravensbrueck camps.

Several cases have been dropped in recent years because the defendants died or were physically unable to stand trial.

Former SS guard Bruno Dey, who was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence in July at the age of 93, was the final person to be found guilty.

Furchner is the first woman to face charges for crimes committed during the Nazi era in recent years, despite the fact that the role of women in the Third Reich has long been disregarded.

However, since John Demjanjuk, a concentration camp guard, was found guilty in 2011 of being a part of the Nazi death machine, prosecutors have widened the scope. Brief News from Washington Newsday.