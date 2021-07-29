The $300 weekly unemployment bonus has come to an end in 22 states, with 13.2 million people receiving assistance.

According to the Associated Press, twenty-two states have terminated the $300 weekly bonus checks intended to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that 13.2 million individuals still get some form of unemployment assistance, down from 31.9 million last year.

Twenty states have pulled out of two additional federal assistance programs: one for self-employed and gig workers, and the other for individuals who have been unemployed for six months or more. The programs are set to end on September 6 across the country.

“With the exception of weekly ups and downs, the trend in total filings should continue to decline in the coming weeks. As near-term restraints such as virus fears, child-care challenges, and increased unemployment benefits fade, job growth should accelerate up and labor shortages should lessen. In a research, Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said that growing viral incidence could be a headwind for the labor market and the economy.

The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims fell by 24,000 to 400,000 last week.

Weekly applications have been progressively declining this year, from a high of 904,000 in early January. However, by historical standards, they remain high: Before COVID hit the US in March 2020, claims were coming in at a rate of around 220,000 per week.

The employment market and the economy as a whole have been recovering since the spring of 2020 catastrophe. This year’s vaccine rollout has prompted businesses to reopen or lengthen their hours, bringing cooped-up customers out to restaurants, bars, and shops.

The health catastrophe is still ongoing. COVID- As the highly contagious delta variant spreads among the unvaccinated, 19 cases have been reported. The number of new cases reported in the United States has increased to more than 50,000 a day, up from less than 12,000 per day in late June. If governments decide to restrict company activity again, or if customers prefer to stay at home as a precaution, the increase in instances could have economic effects.

However, the economy is currently so strong that many businesses are reporting difficulty finding employees. In May, employers advertised a record 9.2 million job openings, far outnumbering the number of applicants.