The $3 billion takeover of property giant Soho China by Blackstone has been scrapped.

A $3 billion purchase of Chinese property developer Soho China by a US private equity group has been canceled, despite the fact that antitrust authorities have yet to approve the agreement.

Blackstone had wanted to increase its position in China by purchasing Soho China, which owns excellent real estate in Beijing and other cities.

According to a filing to the Hong Kong exchange dated Friday, its offer was conditional on clearance from China’s competition regulators, and the parties concluded that the pre-conditions would not be met within a specified time frame.

According to the petition, both parties have now “decided that the offer should not be made.”

In June, Blackstone made an offer of HK$5 per share, which was more than 30% higher than Soho China’s closing price at the time and valued the property group at HK$26 billion ($3.3 billion).

Blackstone held “approximately 6 million square meters of properties in China,” according to a June filing.

The most recent joint statement didn’t go into detail about why the deal fell through.

However, it comes as Beijing intensifies a sweeping crackdown on monopolistic behavior and mergers, which has alarmed China’s formerly untouchable digital behemoths, with regulators targeting industries ranging from e-commerce to education.

In recent weeks, the real estate sector has been impacted as well, with a crackdown making it more difficult to acquire funds and beleaguered firms like Evergrande failing to service loans.