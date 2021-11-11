The 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature a star-studded lineup, a schedule, and COVID guidelines, among other things.

Macy’s has released the whole roster for their Thanksgiving Day parade, which will take place on Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. in New York City, bringing back a 95-year-old tradition.

“To commemorate our 95th anniversary, Macy’s has put on a spectacular show with a dazzling mix of high-flying balloons, animated floats, and outstanding entertainers.” In a statement, Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, stated, “We can’t wait to help New York City and the nation kick off the holiday season with the revival of this cherished tradition.”

Entertainment

This year’s Macy’s parade will feature performances by Carrie Underwood, Kristin Chenoweth, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, Nelly, Kelly Rowland, and Rob Thomas, among others.

aespa, Jimmie Allen, Jon Batiste, Josh Dela Cruz of “Blue’s Clues & You!” and former hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton of “Blue’s Clues” Darren Criss, Girls5eva, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of “Sesame Street,” Kim Petras, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees

Santa Claus will also make an appearance.

Characters from Balloons

In 2021, a total of 15 new enormous balloon characters will fill the sky, with a total of 15 characters appearing in the parade.

This year’s additions include “Ada Twist,” Netflix’s “Scientist,” a Funko Pop!-inspired Grogu from the “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” Ronald McDonald from McDonald’s, and Pokémon’s Pikachu and Eevee.

Astronaut Snoopy, “The Boss Baby,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” Baby DINOs, Guku, Chase from “Paw Patrol,” the Pillsbury Doughboy, Red Titan, Papa Smurf, Sonic the Hedgehog, and SpongeBob Squarepants & Gary are among the returning large balloons.

The gigantic balloons will be on display on the Upper West Side on November 24 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue are both accessible.

COVID Guidelines for Viewing Balloon Characters

Only vaccinated persons will be allowed to watch, and capacity to practice social distancing will be limited.

A CDC vaccination card, a mobile vaccination app (NYC COVID Safe App, CLEAR Health Pass, NY State Excelsior Pass), or a snapshot of a vaccination card will be required as proof of immunization. A photo ID will be required as well.

A vaccinated adult may accompany children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccines.

At all times, masks will be required.

The Macy’s Parade will feature a total of 28 floats. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.