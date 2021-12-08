The 1MDB conviction of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been upheld by the Malaysian Appeal Court.

On Wednesday, a Malaysian appeals court affirmed former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s corruption conviction and 12-year sentence for his role in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB crisis, which contributed to his government’s downfall in 2018.

Najib now intends to file a last appeal with Malaysia’s highest court, and will remain free on bail until his case is resolved.

In the first of numerous trials relating to the plundering of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund, the 68-year-old was convicted guilty on all counts last year.

Najib and his associates were accused of stealing billions of dollars from the investment vehicle and spending it on high-end real estate and expensive art.

The transfer of 42 million ringgit ($9.9 million) from a former 1MDB subsidiary to his bank accounts was the subject of his first trial.

He appealed the High Court’s decision last year, but judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil maintained Najib’s conviction on all seven charges he faced on Wednesday.

Najib’s conduct were described as a “national humiliation” by the judge, who claimed he had “knowledge of the 42 million ringgit (sent) into his account and dishonestly plundered it.”

Over the transfer, Najib was found guilty of abuse of power, money laundering, and criminal breach of trust. He was fined over $50 million in addition to his prison sentence.

Najib’s assertion that the money was a gift from Saudi royalty was also dismissed by Judge Karim, who said there was “no evidence” for the claim.

He agreed to Najib’s request to be released on bail until he files his final appeal.

After a member of the legal team tested positive for Covid-19, Najib and his lawyers were not present at the court in Putrajaya for the ruling and instead watched the proceedings online.

Anger over the plunder played a big role in Najib’s long-ruling coalition’s shock election defeat in 2018, and he was arrested and charged with dozens of crimes as a result.

He has maintained his denial of any misconduct.

By attempting to submit new evidence at the 11th hour as part of the appeal, his attorneys attempted to postpone Wednesday’s verdict on the Covid case in Najib’s legal team.

Both moves, however, were denied by the court.

The former prime minister’s final appeal to Malaysia’s highest court is expected to take several months.

If Najib, who is still a member of parliament, loses the election, he will be imprisoned and forbidden from holding political office.

Despite his conviction for graft, he remains popular and influential, and he has been attempting a political return.