Thanksgiving Dinner Has Just Become A Lot More Expensive This Year.

Thanksgiving dinner will cost Americans substantially more money this year than in recent years, as food prices have risen significantly in the lead-up to the holiday.

“When you go to the grocery store and it feels more costly, that’s because it is,” Veronica Nigh, senior economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, told CBC’s “Money Watch.”

According to Nigh, food costs have risen 3.7 percent so far in 2021, compared to a 20-year average of roughly 2.4 percent. According to CBS News, this implies that Thanksgiving dinners will cost 4% to 5% more this year than they did last year.

Food prices are rising due to an unhealthy mix of supply chain concerns, higher transportation costs, material shortages, weather conditions, labor shortages, and other pandemic-related issues.

According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a turkey dinner with all the fixings is likely to rise by 4% to 5% this year compared to 2020, when an average home-cooked meal cost roughly $47.

Part of the problem stems from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, which has hampered the country’s meat supply. As a result of Americans staying at home during the epidemic, more cooking was done at home, driving up demand for beef and raising prices.

According to The Independent, this caused the price of beef to rise by 17 cents per pound, while the price of bacon rose by 19 cents from September 2020 to September 2021.

Farmers were anticipating a surge in demand for the holidays and kept their birds on feed for longer than usual, but maize prices rose, increasing consumer costs.

According to The Independent, the Department of Agriculture estimated entire frozen turkeys weighing 8 to 16 pounds cost more than 25 cents per pound than in 2020.

Increases in ingredient prices have also pushed up the price of dinner rolls. According to CBS News, the cost of canned cranberries has increased as a result of China’s steel output restrictions and widespread steel factory shutdowns in the United States.

While consumer costs may be a concern, shoppers should be able to find the products they require for their Thanksgiving feasts.

“You could pay more than you want for it, but you’ll find it,” Nigh told “Money Watch.”