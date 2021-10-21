Thailand allows vaccinated tourists from more than 40 countries, according to the Prime Minister.

As Thailand prepares for its much-anticipated re-opening, Thai Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha announced Thursday that immunized travelers from more than 40 nations will be permitted to enter the country without having to go through quarantine starting November 1.

The 46 countries and territories are up from the ten stated by Prayut last week when he announced plans to reopen the country next month.

According to Prayut, the growing list is due to Thailand’s pressing need to “stimulate the tourism sector and other associated business sectors.”

He stated on his official Facebook page, “We need to move faster than that and do it now.”

“It will be too late if we wait for everything to be perfect.”

Aside from the United States, the United Kingdom, and China, vaccinated visitors from a number of European nations, including France and Germany, will be permitted entry if they can show a negative Covid RT-PCR test.

Cambodia and Malaysia, as well as Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong, are on the “low-risk” list.

Before being authorized to travel freely in Thailand, travelers must undergo another Covid test and book a single night in a government-approved hotel while waiting for the results.

“We recognize that there is a quick acceleration, and there is a possibility that the number of infected persons may rise, but we must accept that risk,” Prayut added.

Thailand had approximately 40 million visitors before the pandemic, with tourism accounting for nearly 20% of its national income.

Foreign arrivals fell 83 percent to 6.7 million last year, costing the country almost $50 billion in tourism earnings.

Prayut has previously stated that 70 percent of all Thais must be vaccinated before the kingdom’s borders can be fully reopened. Nearly 40% of people have received two vaccination doses so far.

Thailand is still registering roughly 10,000 cases each day, with the highly contagious Delta variety playing a major role.

To date, the country has seen almost 1.8 million cases and 18,559 deaths.