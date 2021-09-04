Thai Protesters Take To The Streets As The Prime Minister Holds On To Power.

After Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-cha survived a no-confidence vote in parliament, pro-democracy demonstrators aired their rage in the pouring rain in Bangkok on Saturday.

In the rain, about 300 activists marched through central Bangkok’s main shopping mall district, waving red flags and wearing ponchos.

“The government ought to be abolished. Why would we come out to protest if things were going well?” a 28-year-old activist told AFP.

Police utilized shipping containers to block major roadways leading to the advertised protest site at central Lumphini Park, where protesters expected to march, before of the gathering.

There was a considerable police presence throughout the downtown area, with riot police and a water cannon vehicle stationed near major shopping complexes at the Ratchaprasong crossroads.

This week, Thai lawmakers debated an opposition-led censure motion over the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak and economic management — Saturday’s vote was the third no-confidence move since the election in 2019.

Political pressure has been piled on Prayut’s government due to the slow deployment of Thailand’s immunization program and financial suffering caused by restrictions.

The country is experiencing its worst economic performance since the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997, as well as a third wave of deadly coronavirus infections.

More than 1.2 million cases have been reported, with over 12,000 deaths.

Earlier this week, Prayut defended his government’s handling of the pandemic in parliament.

“Thailand’s COVID-19 fatality rate is fairly low, but we must ensure that there are no more deaths,” Prayut said, adding that Thailand’s choice not to participate in the worldwide COVAX vaccination equity program was in the country’s best interests.

Vaccine availability has been an issue, and the country has imported Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines from China, as well as receiving a donation of 1.5 million Pfizer doses from the United States, after locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines couldn’t keep up.

“Covid’s government administration is appalling. My father is unemployed, and despite receiving two Sinovac vaccinations, my mother became infected,” a 21-year-old male protester told AFP.

Fresh infections totaled about 16,000 on Saturday, down from nearly 20,000 in prior weeks, which coincided with a decline in testing.

Following a week of rumors that certain members of the ruling coalition were scheming to withdraw support, Prayut and five cabinet ministers clung to power in the morning after gaining enough support on the floor of parliament.

Since late June, Bangkok has been plagued by regular street protests, including skirmishes between demonstrators and police.

Officers have used tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons, with some demonstrators retaliating. Brief News from Washington Newsday.