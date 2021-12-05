Texas is bearing the brunt of the United States’ plastic pollution.

Diane Wilson, a former shrimper, watches in horror as a Taiwanese-owned facility in Texas dumps millions of plastic pellets into Matagorda Bay.

Wilson has been filming Formosa Plastics Group, the world’s fourth largest plastic maker, for years. It opened shop at Point Comfort, Texas, south of Houston, in 1983, near the waters where she used to catch a lot of shrimp.

"We found 2,000 breaches on Formosa when we completed the sampling." As she stood at the helm of a shrimp boat, Wilson told AFP: "Zero."

She claimed that environmental regulators in Texas, the country’s second-most populated state, operate on a revolving door system.

“They leave the state authorities and go to work at the chemical plant because being an inspector or an officer pays no money,” Wilson explained.

According to a research issued on Wednesday, the United States is by far the world’s largest plastic polluter.

According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, it produced 42 million tons of rubbish in 2016, more than twice as much as China and more than all of the European Union’s countries combined.

The United States is home to less than 5% of the world’s population.

Point Comfort, with a population of 737 people, is mostly a plastics town, with 17 Formosa manufacturing plants spread out over many acres.

Wilson, a mother of five, is the face of the local campaign against Formosa’s harmful activities. She comes from a family that has been shrimping for four generations.

She is particularly concerned about white pellets known as nurdles, which are released by the millions by factories along the ocean. These small balls, around the size of beans, are the raw material used by buyers to produce a variety of plastic products.

The nurdles leak from broken pipes at manufacturing sites and are so light that even the smallest breeze can readily carry them away into nature.

Wilson sued Formosa Plastics, claiming that the state of Texas adopts a hands-off policy, and was successful in getting it to sign a consent decree in 2019, under which it will pay tens of thousands of dollars for each day it emits plastic pellets or powder into the environment.

“At this time, Formosa has probably had over 50 breaches since June of this year, and they’ve been penalized around $1.1 million,” Wilson said.

"And the money Formosa pays is placed in a trust." The Matagorda trust is what it's named.