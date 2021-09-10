Texas has made it illegal for social media platforms to ban users for their political views.

Texas made it unlawful for social media services to remove users “just based on their political opinions” on Thursday.

Conservative politicians have accused Facebook, Twitter, and other social media behemoths of limiting their views, but have offered little proof to back up their assertions.

Defending themselves against such claims has been a recurring theme for social media sites.

After a gang of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol in January in an attempt to prevent his rightfully elected successor from taking office, he was banned from Facebook and Twitter.

During the incident, several people died, and there were fears that Trump might use social media to promote further bloodshed.

After signing the bill into law on Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott remarked, “Social media networks have become our modern-day public square.”

“They should be a space for healthy public debate and free flow of information, but there is a disturbing trend among social media corporations to muzzle conservative opinions and ideas.”

The rule makes it illegal for social media platforms with more than 50 million members to ban anyone based on their political beliefs.

The law was expected to infringe on private companies’ constitutional rights to control what is said on their platforms.

“This bill betrays conservative beliefs, violates the First Amendment, and requires websites to publish obscene, antisemitic, racist, bigoted, and other deplorable content,” said Steve DelBianco, head of the NetChoice trade association.

“While user post moderation is critical to keeping the internet safe for Texas families, this bill would place content policies in the hands of the Texas government.”