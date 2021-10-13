Texas businesses are caught in the middle of federal and state vaccine regulations.

As Texas and the White House spar over vaccine mandates, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines indicated Tuesday that they will continue to require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The squabble comes as Gregg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, signed an executive order on Monday prohibiting all vaccine requirements in his state, including those imposed by private firms.

However, that state requirement is in direct conflict with a regulation introduced by President Joe Biden last month, which would compel all businesses with more than 100 employees to verify that their personnel are coronavirus-vaccinated.

The new Texas law, according to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, does not affect the federal government’s vaccine requirement plans, which could affect up to 100 million US workers.

“We know that federal law takes precedence over state law,” Psaki explained.

However, the Biden administration has yet to provide details on how the federal directive will be implemented in practice.

“We want to do it right because there isn’t a lot of precedent for this,” Psaki said, adding that the federal order’s plans might be ready in “weeks.”

Major airlines must demand their personnel to be vaccinated by December 8 as government contractors, which could be difficult for those based in Texas.

American Airlines has stated that it will follow federal law rather than state legislation.

“We are evaluating Governor Abbott’s executive order, but we believe the federal vaccine mandate outweighs any competing state legislation, and this has no impact on Americans,” a spokeswoman for the airline told AFP.

Despite Abbott’s ruling, another Texas-based airline, Southwest, indicated Tuesday that it would continue to require immunizations for its employees.

Southwest said in a statement that “federal action outweighs any state rule or legislation,” and that “we would be expected to comply with the president’s directive to remain compliant as a federal contractor.”

“The governor’s executive order does not support Texas employers’ ability and duty to create a safe workplace,” the Greater Houston Partnership, a Texas business organization that includes Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP, Shell, and JP Morgan Chase, said in a statement Tuesday.

Abbott said on Monday that while he supports immunization, he will not allow vaccination mandates in his state.

The governor posted on Twitter, “I issued an Executive Order barring vaccine mandates by ANY body in Texas.”

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus," Abbott said, adding that vaccination should always be voluntary and never forced.