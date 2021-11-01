Texas Abortion Law Case Will Be Heard By The United States Supreme Court.

On Monday, the US Supreme Court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, will hear appeals to a Texas law that severely restricts abortion access and has prompted a legal and political war.

The nine-member court will hear two hours of arguments from the parties in a keenly watched lawsuit over the law, which prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and offers no exceptions for rape or incest — the country’s strongest rule of its type.

Abortion providers requested the Supreme Court to halt the law when it went into force on September 1, but the court declined, citing “procedural difficulties.”

The Justice Department of Democratic President Joe Biden and a coalition of abortion clinics are suing Texas, the country’s second-largest state, alleging that the limitations adopted are “plainly unlawful.”

Biden was one of those who chastised the Supreme Court for neglecting to address a legislation that “blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade,” the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision establishing a woman’s legal right to an abortion.

Other Republican-led states have imposed abortion restrictions, but the courts have overturned them because they contradicted previous Supreme Court judgments guaranteeing the right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, which is usually around 22 to 24 weeks.

Senate Bill 8 (SB8) prohibits abortions once a heartbeat is found in the womb, which is usually about six weeks — well before many women are aware that they are pregnant.

The so-called “Texas Heartbeat Act” is unique in that it protects the state by allowing citizens to sue doctors who perform abortions, as well as anyone who assists facilitate them, after a heartbeat is found.

They can earn $10,000 for bringing cases to court, raising accusations that the state is pushing citizens to take matters into their own hands.

“The most destructive aspect of the Texas law is that it effectively establishes a vigilante system in which people are rewarded,” Biden said in September at the White House, adding that the proposal “sounds ludicrous, almost un-American.”

On the ground, clinics in Texas closed their doors, fearing potentially crippling litigation, and the number of abortions in the state fell to 2,100 in September, down from 4,300 a year earlier, according to a University of Texas research.

