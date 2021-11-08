Tesla’s stock has dropped following Musk’s ‘Soap Opera’ Twitter poll.

Tesla’s stock price plummeted on Monday as a result of the latest controversy generated by CEO Elon Musk, who was chastised for allowing his Twitter followers to vote on whether or not he should sell billions in company stock.

The incident, which one analyst called as “another strange soap opera,” is the most recent example of real-world difficulties stemming from one of the world’s wealthiest people’s sometimes controversial tweets.

The dispute began on Saturday, with Musk criticizing a drive by US Democratic lawmakers to tax billionaires by targeting their equities, which are generally taxed only when sold, causing Tesla’s shares to drop almost 3% by 1700 GMT.

Musk stated on Twitter, in what appeared to be a protest against the now-stalled idea, that because he does not receive a cash salary, he would be obliged to sell shares to pay any significant fee.

He made his case by polling his 62.9 million and growing Twitter followers on whether he should sell 10% of his stock, which received a landslide 57.8 percent yes vote.

“I was prepared to accept either outcome,” added Musk, who is known for making stunning announcements or comments on Twitter.

Musk stands to make a lot of money if he follows through, as he owned roughly 17% of Tesla’s stock as of June 30.

Critics were not pleased with the spectacle created by Musk’s tweets on a very important issue: wealth inequality in the United States and who should pay for social safety net services.

“Whether the world’s wealthiest guy pays any taxes at all shouldn’t be determined by the results of a Twitter vote,” US Senator Ron Wyden tweeted.

“It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax,” he continued, prompting Musk to respond with a personal attack.

Given that the Tesla CEO will have to pay a significant sum for forthcoming tax liabilities, some observers feel the poll is merely a diversion.

“It was generally known that Musk had a sizable tax bill due from his 23 million stock options granted in 2012,” noted Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, who estimates the cost to be “north of $10 billion.”

“Another weird soap opera,” he said, “that can only happen to one firm and one CEO in the world, Musk.”

If income tax, a federal surtax on financial income, and capital gains tax are included, the plan could cost more than $15 billion, according to CNBC’s calculations. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.