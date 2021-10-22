Tesla’s side business is losing steam, according to this infographic.

Despite the virus’s influence on the economy and the global supply chain, Tesla has fared extraordinarily well in the face of the pandemic, whether in terms of income from their automotive division or automobiles made and delivered. However, while the carmaker’s vehicle sales brought it to record-breaking results this quarter, not all of its commercial ventures were lucrative.

Elon Musk’s firm lost $16 million in their “Services and other” category, as shown in our graph, however Tesla does not define which services are included. Its efforts to sell and install solar panels, as well as its battery solution Powerwall, only provided $3 million in gross profit to the company’s financial results, a decrease of 86% from the third quarter of 2020. This could be due to the fact that Tesla Energy, the company’s direct subsidiary in charge of energy generation and storage, stopped selling solo Powerwalls in late May and now only sells them as part of solar panel packages, and has apparently been experiencing chip shortages. Unsurprisingly, sales of the company’s cars brought in the most money, with a gross profit of $3.5 billion between June and September.

Tesla is not just the world’s premier electric vehicle manufacturer, but it is also the world’s fastest-growing brand. It produced and supplied nearly 600,000 units in 2021 alone, more than double the 365,000 units shipped the previous year. GM-SAIC-Wuling, Renault, Hyundai, and Volkswagen are its major competitors in the plug-in electric car market in terms of overall unit sales in 2020. However, the corporation and its products are not without criticism. Accidents involving Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system, reports of brake failures, inconsistent safety ratings, and the cult-like Elon Musk fandom have all prompted in unfavorable reporting from journalistic outlets and government officials.