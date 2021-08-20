Tesla’s robot, according to Elon Musk, will make physical labor a “choice.”

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, declared the latest frontier he plans to conquer: humanoid robots, after conquering the electric vehicle market and entering the billionaire space race.

By next year, the irascible entrepreneur predicted, he will have an initial prototype of an androgynous “Tesla Bot.”

The robot, which will be based on the same technology as Tesla’s semi-autonomous vehicles, will be able to execute basic repetitive chores, removing the need for people to conduct risky or dull job, Musk said at an online event on the company’s artificial intelligence achievements (AI).

“Cars are semi-sentient robots on wheels,” he remarked, adding that Tesla is arguably the world’s largest robotics company. “It makes sense to put that into a humanoid form,” says the author.

Tesla’s promotion of its automated technology comes as the company faces growing scrutiny over its driver-assistance system, with US safety regulators beginning an investigation following a string of crashes.

Although Musk has defended the technology, Tesla has been accused of deceiving motorists into believing that the so-called Autopilot vehicles can drive themselves.

The Autopilot scandal was not covered during the two-and-a-half-hour online conference on Thursday, nor was it brought up during audience questions.

Musk, on the other hand, promised that his future robot would be a pleasant presence.

The Tesla Bot, which will have five-fingered hands and be available in black and white, is designed to be “friendly” and built so that “you can run away from it and most likely overpower it,” according to him.

He quipped, “Hopefully that won’t happen, but you never know.”

According to Forbes, Musk is the world’s second richest person, and he stated during the conference that he believes robots would eventually replace people in physical labor.

“I believe that in the future, physical employment will essentially be a choice,” he remarked.

Musk has turned Tesla from a tiny startup into an electric car industry leader, with the company announcing its first-ever quarterly profit of more than $1 billion last month on record deliveries.

His business, SpaceX, competes in the expanding commercial aerospace sector, while Neuralink is working on brain implants that will connect humans and computers.

However, the self-described “Technoking” has clashed with regulators on a number of occasions, ranging from his use of social media to discuss Tesla’s operations to local coronavirus health rules that affect his plants.

The company’s human staff has had a rough history, with complaints of unfair labor practices and the termination of a union organizer.