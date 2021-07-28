Tesla’s Profit Exceeds $1 Billion in Infographic

The profitability criterion – an eligible company’s most recent quarter’s earnings and the total of its trailing four consecutive quarters’ earnings must be positive – was the last box to be checked by Tesla when it ultimately joined the S&P 500 index in December 2020. While Tesla has a history of losing money, including coming “within single-digit weeks” of bankruptcy in 2018, according to CEO Elon Musk, those days appear to be over, as the company’s most recent earnings report convincingly demonstrated.

Tesla not only shattered past records for vehicle production and deliveries, surpassing 200,000 for the first time, but it also broke the $1 billion profit barrier in the three months ended June 30. The fact that Tesla was able to achieve these goals despite significant obstacles, like COVID-19, a global semiconductor scarcity, and port congestion, only adds to the company’s achievements.

Looking ahead, Tesla sees “public sentiment and support for electric vehicles appears to be at a never-before-seen inflection point” and global vehicle demand at all-time highs, but warns that the aforementioned supply chain challenges will have a significant impact and may limit delivery growth for the rest of the year.