Tesla, the electric car pioneer, was not invited to the White House event.

Tesla, the world’s leading electric car manufacturer, was not invited to a White House event on Thursday where US Vice President Joe Biden announced a major push for zero-emission automobiles.

Elon Musk tweeted about the event, which featured traditional American carmakers General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler’s parent company Stellantis, saying, “Yeah, seems odd that Tesla wasn’t invited.”

Tesla last month declared its first-ever quarterly profit of more than $1 billion on record deliveries, proving that the irascible entrepreneur is a pacesetter in the industry.

However, he has a shaky track record with his factory workers, including firing a union organizer and tweeting anti-union sentiments, which prompted the United Auto Workers to file a lawsuit.

When asked if the omission was due to Tesla’s non-union status, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the invited firms “are the three largest critical stakeholders of the United Auto Workers.” So I’ll leave it to you to come to your own conclusions.”

However, she stated that the Biden administration supports all electric vehicle makers, including Tesla.

“I don’t think this is the last time we talk about clean cars, the transition to electric vehicles, and we’re excited to work with a variety of partners on that,” Psaki added.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNBC that he had no idea why Tesla was left out.

Musk retaliated with a meme that read, “I’m not saying it’s sabotage. It is, nevertheless, sabotage.”