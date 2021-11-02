Tesla Recall 2021: Nearly 12,000 EVs Recalled Due To Unexpected Emergency Brake Activation

Tesla (TSLA) has issued a recall for roughly 12,000 of its electric vehicles owing to a communication fault that might result in a false forward-collision warning or the automatic emergency braking system activating unexpectedly.

Tesla’s Model S, Model 3, Model X, and 2020 to 2021 Model Y vehicles with software version 2021.36.5.2 are affected by the recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a warning that if the automatic emergency braking system activates unexpectedly while driving, it could result in a rear-end accident with a following vehicle.

The recall follows the release of a software upgrade on Oct. 23 in the limited early access version of 10.3 Full-Self Driving (Beta) Population by the electric manufacturer. According to CNBC, Tesla’s Full-Self Driving is designed to supervise some driving operations but does not make the vehicles autonomous.

Customers reported false-forward collision warning and automatic emergency brake system incidents as the update was being installed. Tesla says it evaluated the claims in a matter of hours and “made procedures to eliminate any potential safety risk.” These actions included reverting the software to the nearest available version, canceling the update on vehicles where it had not been installed, disabling forward-collision warnings and the automatic emergency brake system on affected vehicles, and canceling the update on vehicles where it had not been installed.

To fix the problem, the carmaker identified the source of the problem and generated a new software version as a fix. Tesla said it will provide EV owners with a free over-the-air software update to fix the problem.

Tesla claims there have been no crashes or injuries as a result of the recall.

The recall notices are planned to be sent out on December 28.

Affected Tesla owners should call customer care at 1-877-798-3752 for further information.

Tesla’s stock was trading at $1,169.00 in premarket hours on Tuesday, down $39.59, or 3.28 percent.