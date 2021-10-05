Tesla Outperforms Expectations For EV Deliveries In Q3.

Tesla (TSLA) stated that it met its goal of 241,300 electric vehicles delivered by September 30th, outperforming Wall Street’s quarterly projections by nearly 8%.

On Saturday, Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company released its Q3 report, which highlighted its EV manufacturing and delivery. Model 3 and Y vehicles accounted for 232,025 of the nearly 241,000 EVs delivered, while Model S and X vehicles accounted for 8,941.

“Our delivery count should be considered cautious, as we only classify a car as delivered once it has been handed to the customer and all paperwork has been completed correctly. Tesla noted in a statement that final figures could vary by up to 0.5 percent or more.

Meanwhile, Tesla produced 237,823 vehicles, with 228,882 Model 3 and Y vehicles and 8,941 Model S and X vehicles.

Tesla is expected to deliver roughly 220,900 electric cars in the third quarter, according to CNBC.

Tesla’s delivery figure comes after Musk urged employees to “go extremely hardcore” in order to “achieve a decent Q3 delivery number” in a business email.

Tesla has been hampered by a global chip scarcity, which has forced many of its competitors, including Ford and General Motors, to halt manufacturing. It created significant delays for Tesla in the second and third quarters.

Tesla said in a statement, “We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work through global supply chain and shipping problems.”

Transport organizations, such as the International Chamber of Shipping, recently wrote a joint open letter to members of the United Nations General Assembly, warning of a “global transport system collapse” unless governments restored transportation workers’ freedom of movement and gave them priority in receiving vaccines authorized by the World Health Organization in order to secure global supply chains.

Tesla, on the other hand, has fared better than its electric vehicle competitors, according to Reuters. Overall deliveries grew 20% from July to September, marking the company’s sixth straight quarter-over-quarter rise.

Tesla shares were trading at $787.52 at 2:41 p.m. on Monday, up $12.30, or 1.59 percent.