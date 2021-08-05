Tesla News: Buttigieg Isn’t Sure Why The Automaker Wasn’t Invited To An EV Event At The White House

Ford, GM, Stellantis, and the United Auto Workers union will attend a White House event on Thursday to promote clean-energy vehicles.

But it’s possible that the news will be about who won’t be there: Tesla, the electric car company.

“One automobile maker stands out as being noticeably absent from today’s event: Tesla.

On Thursday, Andrew Ross Sorkin, co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” posed a question to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg replied, “I’m not sure.”

Why is @elonmusk from $TSLA not at today’s White House event on #electricvehicles?

“I’m not sure,” says the narrator. What I know is that you’re seeing a lot of industry leaders,” @SecretaryPete says. pic.twitter.com/Buv06fMiPm

Elon Musk, the outspoken CEO of Tesla, was well aware of the company’s oversight. On Twitter, the billionaire tech mogul made a remark about Tesla’s absence.

The tweet was displayed on the screen by CNBC. Sorkin then asked Buttigieg if he had seen the tweet.

It’s strange that Tesla wasn’t invited.

Buttigieg responded, “I haven’t seen that.”

Buttigieg made no mention of Elon Musk or Tesla. Instead, he shifted his focus to the entire electric vehicle business.

Buttigieg added, “We’re enthusiastic about all of the enthusiasm for ensuring that Americans can drive electric vehicles in the future.”

“By the way, we’re headed toward a future when this is standard practice across the board. I don’t want people to think of this as a purely luxurious experience.”

By 2030, Biden will sign an executive order setting a nationwide zero-emissions objective of 50% of all new automobiles and trucks being electric.

Buttigieg explained, “You have newer companies and legacy companies both saying we have to move in this direction.”

When CNBC inquired about Tesla’s absence, a White House official responded in a manner similar to Buttigieg’s, stating that all-electric car firms will be supported during the transition.

“Of course, we welcome the efforts of all automakers who recognize the potential of an electric future and support efforts that will help President Biden achieve his goal, and we’re excited to see support and goals not just from the three automakers who will be here today, but from all automakers who recognize this potential,” the official said.

When asked if @elonmusk was not invited to today’s event because it was not a union shop, @PressSec replied, “I’ll let you draw your own conclusion.”