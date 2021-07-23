Tesla inks a nickel deal with an Australian mining behemoth.

BHP, an Anglo-Australian mining company, announced Thursday that it had secured an agreement with Tesla to supply the company with nickel — a metal required for the production of high-power batteries for electric automobiles.

Under the terms of the arrangement, the forward-thinking automaker will secure supplies from a mine in Western Australia, one of the largest sources in the world.

Today, the majority of nickel is used in the production of stainless steel.

However, as electric vehicles grow more prevalent over the next decade, demand for the metal is expected to skyrocket.

Elon Musk, Tesla’s mercurial CEO, has previously expressed concern about potential nickel shortages, which could limit the efficiency and storage capacity of batteries while also increasing their manufacturing costs.

Vandita Pant, BHP’s chief commercial officer, anticipated that demand for nickel will “grow by over 500 percent over the next decade” owing in large part to the nickel-for-batteries sector.

The duration and value of the transaction were not disclosed.

The administration of Vice President Joe Biden has pushed US businesses to build supply chains that are not unduly reliant on raw materials or production facilities in China that are susceptible to diplomatic repercussions.

Around a quarter of the world’s nickel supply is held by Australia.

Tesla recently signed a similar supply agreement with New Caledonia’s Goro nickel mine.

A slew of Chinese businesses are seeking to unseat Tesla as the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, including BYD, Nio, Li Auto, and XPeng – which debuted on the Hong Kong stock exchange earlier this month.