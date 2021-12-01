Tesla has filed legal documents to move its headquarters to Austin, Texas.

Tesla, Inc., a tech behemoth, filed paperwork on Wednesday to relocate its headquarters to Austin, Texas.

According to the company’s report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the brand will now be managed from its ‘gigafactory’ near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Tesla was once headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and is now owned by the world’s richest person, South African-born Elon Musk.

During a shareholder meeting in October, Musk stated that he was going to relocate the company’s headquarters from California to Austin.

