Tesla has been hit by a slew of sexual harassment lawsuits in the United States.

Six women filed a lawsuit against Tesla on Tuesday, alleging a culture of sexual harassment at the electric carmaker’s California plant and other locations, including unwanted touching, catcalls, and retaliation against those who complained.

The claims, which were filed within a month of two others, add to the issues surrounding the Fremont facility in the San Francisco Bay area, which include a $137 million verdict in a racism case to a Black ex-employee.

Several of the lawsuits say that Tesla’s factory floor looks more like a primitive, outdated construction site or frat house than a cutting-edge enterprise in the center of the progressive San Francisco Bay area.

Tesla did not react to a request for comment on the allegations, which claimed that CEO Elon Musk’s explicit or provocative tweets altered the workplace’s tone in at least one instance.

Five women worked or worked in Fremont industrial facilities, while one worked in service centers in southern California, according to the six new lawsuits filed Tuesday in a California court.

Michala Curran started her job at the Fremont facility when she was 18 years old, and within weeks, her boss and coworkers were making explicit comments about her physique to her face.

One male coworker sexually harassed her, claiming that plant employees had sex in the parking lot frequently.

“She could no longer take it and decided to quit after nearly two months of being sexualized at her first job out of high school,” the suit claims, alleging “rampant sexual harassment at Tesla.”

Jessica Brooks, Samira Sheppard, Eden Mederos, Alize Brown, and Alisa Blickman filed the other lawsuits, with Blickman alleging retribution for reporting the misbehavior.

According to Blickman’s complaint, “she was denied certain advantages and benefits that were provided to women who did not object to supervisors’ sexual attempts and flirtations.”

Mederos, who worked in Tesla service centers in southern California, claimed Musk tweets about sex or drugs made her coworkers laugh and joke.

“When Tesla debuted the Model Y, Elon frequently pointed out that the Tesla Models S, 3, X, and Y when read together spell ‘SEXY,'” according to the claim. “This was picked up by several of Ms. Mederos’ coworkers, who labeled everything as’sexy.'” A former engineer from Musk’s SpaceX rocket company has released an essay stating she was sexually harassed at work, echoing issues raised in the lawsuits.

“The company’s men saw my Instagram account and messaged me to ask me out. At 4:00 p.m., someone called my phone. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.