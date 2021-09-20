Tesla CEO Elon Musk refutes a report that the company’s newest plant will be built in Russia.

Elon Musk debunked rumors that Tesla was planning to build its next factory in Russia.

Arguments of the Week, a Russian news site, published the story, which claimed anonymous sources from the country’s Ministry of Industry and Trade as well as the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The revelation was confirmed “at once” by the sources, according to the outlet. It further stated that the plant would be located in Korolev, an industrial district just outside of Moscow known as the “heart” of Russia’s space industry.

After being tagged in a tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the report. While he dismissed the concept, the way he phrased it did not expressly dismiss it.

Tesla has yet to choose a location for its fourth Gigafactory.

September 20, 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Musk tweeted, “Tesla has not yet decided on a fourth Gigafactory location.”

Tesla’s huge production facilities known as “gigafactories” are designed to handle the company’s estimated production needs for electric cars and other related items. The first of these facilities, located approximately east of Reno, Nevada, began production in 2016. In 2017 and 2019, two more Gigafactories debuted in Buffalo, New York, and Shanghai, respectively.

Musk’s description of a possible additional plant as “a fourth Gigafactory” raises certain concerns. Tesla is currently building two additional Gigafactories in Berlin and Austin, Texas.

Tesla has been contacted by this publication to clarify what Musk may have meant by this statement.

According to the dubious story, Musk stated at the Novoye Znanie educational event in May that Tesla is evaluating Russia as a prospective location for a new factory.

“We have a factory in Shanghai, and we’re building in Berlin, Texas, and California, and we want to have factories all around the world,” the billionaire stated. “Russia is something we’re thinking about.”

In the absence of a full-fledged Gigafactory, Musk also stated during the event that a Tesla representative office in Russia may open shortly. Governors from numerous Russian areas have wooed Musk with promises of land and other rights, according to Arguments of the Week.

Musk has also tried to separate himself from accusations made by Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently. In. This is a condensed version of the information.