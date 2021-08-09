Tesla CEO Elon Musk earned $6.7 billion in 2020.

According to a survey, Elon Musk was the highest-paid CEO in 2020, marking the third year in a row that he has topped the list.

According to Bloomberg’s annual Pay Index report for the year 2020, Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk made $6.7 billion in professional salary last year, 11 times more than the second-highest-paid CEO in the United States.

Musk’s earnings for 2020 surpassed those of Mike Pykosz, the CEO of Oak Street Health, who was paid $568 million in a combination of salary, bonuses, stocks, options, and benefits.

According to Business Insider, the salary of the SpaceX founder is also double that of the other nine individuals on the top ten list, which totals roughly $3 billion.

Doug Hirsch and Trevor Bezdek, co-CEOs of GoodRx, Eric Wu, and Tim Cook, CEO of Opendoor, are among the top ten executives this year.

Cook’s remuneration nearly doubled to $265 million in 2020, but his rating on the list dropped from second to eighth last year. This was owing to an increase in the number of executives obtaining “Musk-like” prizes, according to Bloomberg.

According to the Bloomberg Pay Index, Musk’s award has netted him almost $33 billion in paper gains, making him America’s highest-paid executive for the third year in a row.

The South African-born tech mogul is being compensated for stock options he received as part of a compensation arrangement he signed with Tesla in 2018, when the electric car maker’s market valuation was $50 billion.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the billionaire’s remuneration plan includes the right to stock options at certain market cap milestones. The strategy is divided into 12 “tranches,” the first of which began when Tesla’s market capitalization surpassed $100 billion. Musk will get paid every time the company’s market capitalization rises by $50 billion, up to $650 billion.

According to Bloomberg’s Anders Melin, “none of it is remuneration for Musk.” “He is only paid in stock options, which increase in value when Tesla’s stock price rises. And because Tesla stock has been on a tear for the past three years, this package has grown pretty valuable.” Tesla’s market capitalization is approximately $690 billion.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk is still the world’s second richest person, with a net worth of $190 billion as of Monday.