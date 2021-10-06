Tesco Profits Soar As Pandemic Sales Rise.

Tesco, the British grocery behemoth, announced an almost 70% increase in first-half net profit on the strength of higher pandemic sales and its “resilient” supply system on Wednesday.

The nation’s largest retailer said in a statement that profit after tax increased to?781 million ($1.1 billion, 917 million euros) in the six months to the end of August.

This is up from?465 million a year ago, when the group was boosted by the Covid epidemic as well.

Tesco reported “continued strong UK sales, a reduction in Covid-19 related expenses in our retail businesses, and a return to profitability in Tesco Bank,” according to the company.

Revenue increased 6% to?30.4 billion as it “continued to profit from enhanced sales as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic,” according to the company.

Tesco also increased its annual profit prediction and announced a?500 million share repurchase program.

“We had a strong six months; sales and earnings grew ahead of projections, and we beat the market,” said Ken Murphy, CEO.

As a crucial element, he cited “the durability of our supply chain and the depth of our supplier partnerships.”

Settlement charges pertaining to the group’s misrepresentation of profits in 2014 cost the company?193 million.

During the reporting quarter, operating profit increased by 28% to?1.3 billion.

Tesco’s annual operating profit target has been raised to between?2.5 billion and?2.6 billion.

“Although we do not know how the external climate and consumer behavior will change in the second half,” it said, “we have expected that part of the elevated sales will fade away and that we will continue to invest in our customer offer.”