Tesco is facing pre-Christmas strike action due to a pay dispute.

Tesco, the British grocery chain, fears more bare shelves this Christmas as drivers and warehouse employees go on strike over pay, according to the Unite trade union.

In a statement, Unite said that around 1,200 of its members will strike in the coming weeks, causing significant logistical problems for the UK’s largest retailer.

“In the run-up to Christmas, Tesco shoppers in various parts of the UK face empty shelves as members of Unite launched strike action over pay,” the union stated.

Tesco has depots in Antrim and Belfast in Northern Ireland, as well as Didcot and Doncaster in England, where the workforce are based.

Any strike would worsen a supply chain disruption that has already resulted in product shortages as a result of Brexit and Covid.

Tesco has offered a 4% wage raise to its employees.

According to Unite, this is “far below” the UK’s current Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation rate of 6.0 percent.

RPI incorporates housing expenses and is typically higher than the Bank of England’s objective gauge, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), which stands at 4.2 percent.

On the basis of skyrocketing energy bills and rising post-lockdown demand, inflation is surging in the United Kingdom and around the world.

Tesco, on the other hand, asserted on Monday that its wage offer was the biggest in the last 25 years.

“Throughout the pandemic, our distribution colleagues have worked diligently to keep supplies moving for customers,” a spokeswoman stated.

“We have given a reasonable compensation offer in recognition of this.”