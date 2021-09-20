Terrorism charges were brought against the hero of the movie “Hotel Rwanda.”

After what his supporters claim was a politically motivated show trial, Paul Rusesabagina, the “Hotel Rwanda” hero who became a fierce government critic, was found guilty on terror charges on Monday.

In 2018 and 2019, he was found guilty of supporting a rebel organization responsible for deadly gun, grenade, and arson assaults in Rwanda.

At the end of a seven-month trial, Justice Beatrice Mukamurenzi remarked, “He created a terrorist organization that attacked Rwanda, and he financially contributed to terrorist actions.”

Rwandan authorities want Rusesabagina, a 67-year-old former hotelier who is credited with saving hundreds of lives during the 1994 genocide and whose deeds inspired the Hollywood blockbuster, to serve a life sentence.

Although the 20 other defendants in the case were present, neither he nor his lawyers were in court for the verdict.

Rusesabagina, who exploited his celebrity to call Rwandan President Paul Kagame a dictator, was apprehended in August 2020 when a jet he thought was destined for Burundi instead landed in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital.

Rusesabagina was kidnapped, according to his family, and he denied the nine charges leveled against him as retaliation by a spiteful government for his outspoken opinions.

Earlier this month, Kagame dismissed criticism of the case, claiming that Rusesabagina was indicted not for his celebrity, but for the lives lost “as a result of his actions.”

The trial began in February, but the Belgian national and US green card holder boycotted it beginning in March, accusing the court of being “unfair and lacking in independence.”

The US, which gave Rusesabagina the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005, as well as the European Parliament and Belgium, have expressed worry about his deportation to Rwanda and the fairness of his prosecution.

Rusesabagina was the previous manager of Kigali’s Hotel des Mille Collines, where he housed hundreds of guests during the Rwandan genocide, which claimed the lives of 800,000 people, the majority of them were ethnic Tutsis.

Don Cheadle, an Oscar-nominated actor, played Rusesabagina, a moderate Hutu, in the Oscar-nominated movie that exposed his story to a global audience a decade later.

The new Tutsi-dominated government led by Kagame, the rebel leader-turned-president whose forces put an end to the mass killings, quickly disillusioned Rusesabagina.

He fled Rwanda in 1996, accusing Kagame of dictatorial inclinations, and lived in Belgium and later the United States.

He used his international platform to campaign for political change in Kigali and formed close links with exiled opposition parties.

Rusesabagina was charged by Kagame's government of assisting the National Liberation Front (FLN),