Tent City, a US Airbase, is a stopover for Afghans on their way to a better life.

Children bouncing a ball between hundreds of beige-colored tents, colorful washing draped on fences… Thousands of Afghan evacuees have made it out of their country after a perilous journey. A US army airbase in Germany has become a makeshift camp for them.

Grey military jets have been landing at the Ramstein airport in western Germany since last week, transporting hundreds of Afghans fleeing the Taliban’s return to Afghanistan on each flight.

The evacuees are given health exams and placed in tents at the airbase while their paperwork is completed. If everything goes well, they will be placed on an onward aircraft to the United States, where they will begin a new life.

A child comes from one of the waiting tents for new arrivals, seeming dazed, while another little boy guides him by his shoulders. Officials believe he’s experiencing sensory overload as a result of his arduous trek.

Aside from the difficulty of getting through Taliban checkpoints to Kabul airport, individuals who are fortunate enough to board a flight out of Kabul are first transported to Qatar or Kuwait before being transported to Germany.

The twin suicide blasts that attacked Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 85 people, highlight the deadly nature of the journey.

As they exit the bus that transports them from the plane to an arrivals center, new arrivals at the base carry their luggage in their arms.

On the route to Ramstein, three ladies have given birth so far. According to top doctor Simon Ritchie, some have arrived with gunshot wounds and broken legs received in the days leading up to their departure from Afghanistan.

But, given everything they’ve been through, most of the newcomers are “quite resilient,” according to Ritchie.

In total, over 340 tents have been set up, as well as military hangars, to lodge the refugees.

American military have planned space for 17,000 evacuees across Ramstein and adjoining Kaiserslautern barracks.

Brigadier General Josh Olson, who commands the airfield, says, “You basically took a major operating base that concentrates on European and African operations and turned it into an International Airport.”

To assist with the effort, supplies have been flown in from all over Europe. According to Olson, “we’ve had a difficult time erecting tents” and obtaining enough food for the base.

A plea for assistance was issued to the local community. At Die Buehne, a restaurant in Ramstein-Miesenbach, the neighboring town.