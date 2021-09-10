Tensions between the UK and France are rising as a result of the UK’s migrant plan.

On Thursday, Britain and France clashed over reports that London was planning to turn back boats bringing migrants over the English Channel, causing fear and anger in Paris.

According to Britain’s local Press Association news agency, at least 14,100 persons have crossed the Channel to the UK in tiny boats this year, 6,000 more than in the entire year of 2020.

On a single day in late August, a record 828 individuals crossed from France, as traffickers took advantage of the pleasant late-summer weather.

The rising number of boats is causing embarrassment for Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has a reputation for being tough on immigration and law enforcement.

Taking back control of Britain’s border was a crucial aspect of the controversial 2016 Brexit referendum campaign to get the country out of the European Union.

However, according to many media, she has now sought legal advice and approved the deployment of “pushback” methods to divert small boats away from the UK’s south coast.

The Downing Street office of Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Thursday that “it is right that our Border Force has the correct variety of methods to combat this situation.”

Patel is also said to have threatened to withhold?54 million (63 million euros, $75 million) in funding promised to Paris to address the problem.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, on the other hand, stated on Thursday that France will not accept the United Kingdom’s violation of international maritime law.

A day after meeting Patel, Darmanin declared on Twitter, “France will not accept any conduct that violates maritime law, nor any financial blackmail.”

France has a policy of escorting migrant boats to British seas rather than intercepting or sending them back unless they beg for assistance.

This has infuriated pro-Brexit elements of the British media and the London government, who accuse France of shirking its obligations.

However, France disagrees, stating that it has 670 police and gendarmes stationed along the stretch of shore where boats are launched.

According to the source, France halted 62.5 percent of migrants from crossing the border last year, up from 52 percent the year before.

“So hearing that France isn’t keeping its promises is a little much.”

Despite Amnesty International UK calling the new proposals “senseless, dangerous, and probably definitely unlawful,” Downing Street claimed that Britain “won’t infringe maritime law” with them.

It also disputed charges of extortion, adding, "We've delivered considerable quantities of money to our French counterparts, and we've agreed on another bilateral."