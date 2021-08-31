Tenpenny’s Gospel: How a Debt-ridden US Physician Profits on Covid Lies

Sherri Tenpenny believes that God is on the side of individuals who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine. Critics claim that the Ohio osteopath’s higher calling is to make money.

Tenpenny maintains a huge company built on anti-vaccine agitation, scorn for masks and testing, and denials that Covid-19 is real, from a $240 premium podcast annual subscription to $165 webinars on why individuals “should not take the shot,” health supplements, and paid public speaking.

According to an AFP investigation, the 63-year-old widow built a business on coronavirus skepticism while owing US tax officials at least half a million dollars.

Tenpenny was deemed one of the worst known spreaders of lies, misconceptions, and misleading remarks regarding vaccines earlier this year, called the “Disinformation Dozen” by the non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate.

According to a different survey, she is among America’s top anti-vaccine profiteers.

Tenpenny, however, stood by her assertions in an interview with AFP, insisting that she is not disseminating false information and is only trying to make a living.

Her company is an alchemy driven by social media and mistrust of public health experts, two causes blamed for the non-vaccination of more than 25% of eligible American adults.

While US President Joe Biden’s administration implores vaccination skeptics to get the shot, Tenpenny dismisses Covid-19 as a contrived problem and a tool for government control.

The osteopath used online photographs purporting to show people who were “magnetized” after taking the Covid-19 vaccination in a June address to Ohio lawmakers.

“They place a key on their brow, which sticks. They can shove spoons and forks all over them,” she remarked in remarks that were quickly refuted, but only after they gained national attention.

Tenpenny’s video was pulled from YouTube after it was found to violate the platform’s policies on potentially harmful information. Tenpenny’s previous videos have been fact-checked and found to be misleading or incorrect, and her social media accounts have been suspended or terminated.

However, much of her prolific production is still accessible, highlighting the whack-a-mole dilemma of sifting out potentially harmful online content, which Big Tech has yet to overcome.

Rachelle Eaton, who lives in the Cleveland region about a half-hour drive from Tenpenny, was horrified by the doctor’s remarks to lawmakers.

“No one wants this life,” said Eaton, who has heart and lung problems, requires oxygen on a regular basis, and is unable to remember simple things as a result of Covid-19.

“This doctor has dragged many individuals down this path. Brief News from Washington Newsday.