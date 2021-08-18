Tencent’s sales are slowing as China’s crackdown intensifies.

Tencent’s revenue climbed at the slowest rate in two years, according to data revealed Wednesday, as it and other gaming companies prepare for an expected regulatory crackdown.

For the first half of 2021, total revenues were $42.3 billion, up 23% year over year, while operating profits were up 17%.

In the second quarter, sales increased by 20% to $21.3 billion, with mobile gaming sales increasing by 13%.

While the numbers are still good, the rate of growth has decreased to pre-pandemic levels.

As the coronavirus swept the globe, keeping people at home, gaming companies enjoyed a surge in revenues over the last year.

However, Chinese gaming companies are also facing new challenges.

China’s communist leadership have been cracking down on Big Tech and other powerful sectors deemed out of control, and there are signals that gaming will be next.

In recent days, the online gaming business, which generated revenue of 130 billion yuan ($20 billion) in the first half of this year, has been the focus of multiple ominous official media reports, with one story dubbing such games “spiritual opium.”

The bad headlines have fueled fears that the sector is next in line for the regulatory axe, which has hammered huge tech businesses like Alibaba and Didi Chuxing, causing share values to plummet.

Tencent’s music arm was ordered to relinquish exclusive licensing deals with a number of labels last month, while a possible merger of two rival gaming streaming services was quashed.

Tencent announced shocking limits on play time earlier this month, a foreshadowing of bigger industry reforms to come.

In the multiplayer warfare smash-hit “Honor of Kings,” for example, players under the age of 12 may no longer make in-game purchases, and under-18s are locked out after two hours during holidays and one hour on school nights.