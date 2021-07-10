Tencent’s gaming site merger has been blocked by China’s antitrust regulator.

Tencent’s planned merger of the country’s two major video game live-streaming services has been rejected by China’s finance regulator due to antitrust concerns, according to a statement released on Saturday.

After years of rapid expansion and loose oversight, Beijing has initiated a significant assault on the country’s biggest digital companies, partly due to concerns about their expanding power and the protection of troves of sensitive consumer data.

According to analysts, the planned merger of live streaming platforms Huya and Douyu might have increased the merged platforms’ domestic market share to 80 to 90%.

In an online statement, Beijing’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) noted that combining Huya and Douyu will “further consolidate Tencent’s dominant position in the video game live-streaming market.”

“This has the effect of reducing or restricting competition, which is incompatible with fair market competition… It is not favorable to the online gaming and video game livestreaming market’s healthy and long-term development.”

On the heels of a $4.4 billion IPO in the United States, officials hastily announced a cybersecurity examination of Didi Chuxing, a ride-hailing service.

Tencent first announced the deal in October, but SAMR said in December that it will conduct an antitrust investigation into the combination.

In the same month, it announced an antitrust inquiry into e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, whose fintech unit Ant Financial’s massive IPO was postponed by regulators at the last minute in November.

Later, the corporation was fined a record 18.2 billion yuan ($2.78 billion) for anti-competitive behavior.

Tencent presently owns a controlling share in Huya and a 38% stake in Douyu, and the proposed merger would give it control of the merged company.

Huya and Douyu are both publicly traded in the United States, with market capitalizations of $3.57 billion and $1.77 billion, respectively.