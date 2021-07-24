Tencent, a Chinese internet company, has been ordered to give up exclusive music rights as part of an antitrust investigation.

Tencent, the Chinese tech behemoth, must give up its exclusive music label rights, according to the market regulator, who found that the company had broken antitrust regulations.

The decision is the latest in a series of measures aimed at reining in China’s internet sector following years of rapid expansion, as Beijing is concerned about the businesses’ expanding power and the protection of troves of sensitive consumer data.

According to the State Administration for Market Regulation, Tencent purchased a majority share in rival China Music Group in 2016, thereby holding more than 80% of exclusively held music streaming rights in the domestic market.

According to the regulator, this allowed Tencent’s music division to pressure labels to “reach more exclusive copyright agreements, or need better trading circumstances compared to (Tencent’s) competitors,” labeling the issue a “illegal concentration of business operators.”

According to SAMR, Tencent’s music division was also penalized 500,000 yuan ($77,144).

Following the tightening of anti-piracy regulations in China, music streaming companies have been fighting for exclusive rights to play labels’ recordings in the nation.

After years of expansion thanks to weak regulation, the top companies in China’s tech sector are now being scrutinized more closely.

According to analysts, the financial authority banned a merger between video game live-streaming sites earlier this month that would have given Tencent a controlling ownership in the company, accounting for between 80 and 90 percent of the country’s domestic market share.

In other news, Didi Chuxing, China’s largest ride-hailing service, has been barred from Chinese stores due to data collecting concerns, only days after a $4.4 billion IPO in New York.

Tencent did not react to AFP’s request for comment right away.