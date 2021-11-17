Ten people were killed in a crackdown on anti-coup protests in Sudan.

Sudanese security forces killed at least ten anti-coup protestors on Wednesday, medics say, in the country’s bloodiest day since the military took power on October 25.

The deaths, all of which occurred in Khartoum’s northern regions, brought the total number of people killed in disturbances since the military took power to 34, according to a pro-democracy doctors’ organization. Hundreds more people have been injured.

AFP correspondents said that demonstrators came to the streets across the capital despite the fact that telephone and internet services had been blocked since the military seized over.

Demonstrators screamed, “The people choose civilian rule,” while also chanting slogans against Sudan’s ruler, top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Witnesses stated security officers used tear gas, wounding dozens more protestors. They’ve said they didn’t use live ammunition.

The majority of the victims had gunshot wounds to “the head, neck, or torso,” according to the doctors’ union, yet the demonstrators were still marching.

Demonstrations against the coup, which stalled a democratic transition following the ouster of longstanding dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019, erupted in Port Sudan, according to an AFP journalist.

“For the protestors, it was a very awful day,” Soha, a 42-year-old protester, told AFP. In Khartoum, “I saw a person with gunshot wounds behind me, and there were a number of arrests.”

Hundreds of people have been arrested in an attempt to put an end to the protests, including activists, bystanders, and journalists. The bureau chief of Qatari network Al Jazeera was arrested on Sunday and released on Tuesday.

Security troops have also arrested injured patients inside Khartoum hospitals, according to the Sudanese Doctors’ Central Committee.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, a confederation of labor unions that played a key role in the 2019 protests, condemned “immense crimes against humanity” and accused security forces of “premeditated deaths.”

On a visit to Kenya on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Africans to be wary of mounting challenges to democracy.

He urged Sudan’s military that restoring the “legitimacy” of civilian administration would help the country reclaim much-needed international aid.

Since the coup, the United States has cut off $700 million in aid to Sudan.

“I believe the international community’s strong backing can restart if the military puts this train back on its rails and accomplishes what is necessary,” Blinken added.

Sudan had spent much of its recent history under some type of military rule prior to 2019.

Burhan established a state of emergency, deposed the government, and imprisoned civilian leaders, stalling the transition to complete civilian rule and incurring international censure.

Burhan argues that it is the military's responsibility.