TEMSA Expands European Footprint with Electric Bus Deliveries

TEMSA, a leading Turkish bus manufacturer, is strengthening its presence in Europe with a major delivery of 65 electric buses across Ireland, Portugal, and Italy. This expansion, completed in December 2025, reflects the company’s strategic shift towards sustainable mobility, aligning with Europe’s growing demand for greener transportation solutions.

Leading the Charge in Portugal, Ireland, and Italy

Among the key highlights of the delivery is the introduction of TEMSA’s LD SB E electric intercity bus to Portugal, marking a significant milestone as the first fully electric intercity bus in Europe. The 10 LD SB E models sent to Portugal are set to revolutionize intercity transport, reducing carbon emissions and offering a cleaner alternative for long-distance travel. This move coincides with TEMSA’s increasing presence in the country, where its fleet now totals 250 vehicles.

In addition to the success in Portugal, TEMSA’s growth continues in Italy and Ireland. In Sicily, the company delivered new buses as part of an effort to modernize the local fleet, bringing its total fleet in the region to 206 units. The new buses will help improve transportation services in Taormina, a popular tourist destination known for its high seasonal demand. TEMSA also made significant headway in Ireland, where its MD9 RHD model was recently named the “2026 Coach of the Year” in the midi segment, further bolstering the company’s reputation in the European market.

As TEMSA CEO Evren Güzal highlighted, the company’s commitment to customer-centric solutions and smart flexibility remains central to its operations. Güzal emphasized the company’s focus on expanding in Europe and reaffirmed TEMSA’s aim to become a leading mobility brand across the continent. This expansion aligns with TEMSA’s broader strategy of increasing its global footprint, having already produced over 140,000 vehicles and exported more than 18,000 to 70 countries.

Furthermore, TEMSA’s recent appearance at Busworld Europe unveiled the Avenue Neo 9e electric bus, designed for urban networks. The Avenue Neo 9e’s zero-emission operation and advanced features position it as a game-changer in the urban transportation sector, catering to the increasing demand for environmentally friendly public transport.

With Europe’s transport sector rapidly transitioning to electric and hybrid vehicles, TEMSA’s proactive approach to sustainable mobility places it at the forefront of this transformation. The company’s recent deliveries and innovations are paving the way for continued success in a competitive market, where the demand for cleaner, more efficient public transport solutions is expected to rise in the coming years.