Teleaudiology: How the Pandemic Revolutionized Hearing Care

Violet’s box, which she had been anticipating for the past week, had finally arrived on her porch. She eagerly snatched it from her porch, knowing that it would transform her life permanently in just a few days.

She marveled at all the sounds she could finally hear again after opening it and meeting with her doctor via the attached tablet and from the comfort of her couch. They were the ones she’d been missing for years. She couldn’t believe she didn’t have to leave her house to have excellent hearing care.

Violet isn’t the only one who feels this way. In fact, telehealth consultations are on the rise in general. In March 2020, 19.5 percent of Americans have scheduled a telemedicine appointment, compared to 61.05 percent in March 2021, according to Becker’s Hospital Review. More than 87 percent said they wanted to keep using telemedicine services after the pandemic ended.

Prior to 2020, the hearing care sector had never seen a telemedicine scenario like this. When the epidemic struck in March of that year, the industry had to turn on a dime to ensure that millions of people with hearing loss had access to care when and where they needed it. Hear.com’s strategy was to provide high-quality hearing care, including thorough hearing exams with top hearing specialists via video visits (“teleaudiology”), so customers didn’t have to leave their homes. And the public is enthralled by the results.

When asked whether they would prefer to see an audiologist in person or via teleaudiology, the majority of consumers prefer to see an audiologist in person. Mostly because they are aware that they will be required to undergo a hearing test, which will take place in a soundproof booth. But once they find out that companies like hear.com offer a “clinic-in-a-box,” which includes state-of-the-art hearing aids, hearing test equipment and a tablet that’s completely set up for their appointment with a licensed hearing professional, they become very curious and often change their minds.

The best part is how simple it is. Once on the video call, the doctor instructs the patient on how to operate the device so that their hearing can be assessed immediately. The doctor then customizes the hearing aids on the spot after speaking with the patient about their lifestyle and hearing needs. If any adjustments are required, getting back on the phone with a doctor is typically simple.

Hear.com has found that telehealth appointments produce better results than in-person visits. Because the patient is self-contained. Brief News from Washington Newsday.