Tech’s Big Return To In-Person Megaconference Is Under Threat From Omicron.

Due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 variant Omicron, some prominent firms have indicated that they will cancel or reduce their attendance at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech industry’s annual mass-gathering in Las Vegas.

The iconic four-day conference, which was set to make a big comeback in 2022 with in-person participation, will still take place on January 5, with the press gaining early access two days ahead of time.

However, a number of large tech companies, including Meta (Facebook’s parent company), Amazon, T-Mobile, and Twitter, canceled their attendance on Tuesday.

CNET, The Verge, and TechCrunch, among other technology trade publications, have declared that they will no longer send reporters to cover the event, fueling speculation that it may be postponed or canceled.

T-Mobile revealed in a press release that “after careful thought and debate, we have made the tough decision to drastically reduce our in-person participation at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show,” adding that its CEO, Mike Sievert, will also cancel his keynote talk.

“We are prioritizing the safety of our team and other attendees with this choice,” they said, “while we are confident that CES organizers are taking thorough precautions to protect in-person attendees.”

Representatives for General Motors, which had intended to unveil a new electrified form of the Chevrolet Silverado, could not be reached immediately to clarify whether their CEO, Mary Barra, would still be in attendance at CES.

CES cautions visitors that they “MUST be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to pick up a credential and access CES in-person in Las Vegas,” according to its website.

Attendees should also receive a “COVID-19 test prior to departing for Las Vegas and within 24 hours of accessing a CES location,” according to conference organizers.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), another big conference scheduled for January, stated on Monday that it will postpone its annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, due to the Omicron version.

According to organizers, the international gathering of the world’s political and commercial elite will take place in “early summer.”

Both the CES and the WEF were held fully online in January 2021.