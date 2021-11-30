Tech Founders Who Quit: Leading Them Then Leaving Them

Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, has joined a long list of tech titans who have left the firms they built. But what motivates them to move aside, and is it in the best interests of the company? Most of the entrepreneurs who founded the Silicon Valley behemoths that now dominate our lives, from Microsoft’s Bill Gates to Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, have subsequently passed the baton to someone else.

“There’s a lot of discussion about how important it is for a firm to be ‘founder-led.’ In the end, I believe it is extremely restricting “Dorsey wrote in his resignation letter, which he uploaded on the social network he helped build in 2006, on Monday.

Previous tech founders have left for a number of reasons, ranging from health to a desire to explore other interests.

When Steve Jobs quit as Apple CEO in 2011, he was ailing from pancreatic cancer and died just six weeks later.

Meanwhile, Gates stepped down as CEO of Microsoft in 2000 to focus on his charity efforts, while Bezos has been focusing on his Blue Origin space venture since July.

“It’s not unusual for a founder to lose interest,” said Rob Enderle, a US IT expert.

“A firm changes a lot as it grows,” he told AFP. “You go from performing hands-on labor to primarily handling administrative and political responsibilities.” In the case of Dorsey, his preoccupation with cryptocurrency appears to have taken precedence. “#bitcoin” is all he has in his Twitter bio.

Enderle remarked, “He’s not really that crazy about Twitter anymore.”

Dorsey was troubled by the turbulence of the Donald Trump era, when the then-US president utilized Twitter as a megaphone before being controversially booted off.

“I think the drama and politics got to him, and he’s definitely concentrated a lot of his recent attention on the Bitcoin exchange,” Enderle said.

When a tech titan’s founder resigns as CEO, it doesn’t always imply he or she is no longer involved with the company.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the founders of Google, still own a controlling share in the company and sit on its parent company Alphabet’s board of directors.

Bezos is Amazon’s executive chairman and has stated that he intends to “keep engaged in major Amazon efforts.”

He also owns 10% of Amazon’s stock, which is worth roughly $180 billion and accounts for the majority of his fortune.

The computer engineers who established some of the world’s most popular websites — in Bezos’ case, in his garage — have regularly stressed the importance of passing the torch to seasoned business leaders who are better able to operate multibillion-dollar businesses.

