Tears, relief, and long lines greet the reopening of the US border after 20 months.

The United States reopened to vaccinated tourists on Monday, ending 20 months of Covid-19 restrictions that divided families, slowed tourism, and frayed diplomatic ties.

Cars, motor homes, and masked pedestrians clogged entrance points from before dawn for anxiously awaited reunions from the Rainbow Bridge at the US-Canada border to Mexico’s Tijuana crossing in San Ysidro, California.

Reunited families hugged at airports and other US ports of entry as many met for the first time since the coronavirus swept the globe, killing over five million people and damaging economies.

As they entered the terminal to cheers and acclaim, smiling passengers from the first European flight to land under the new rules at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport said it was nice to be back.

Passengers waited in line for hours to board planes heading for American cities at airports across Europe, while those entering the nation by land — some lugging suitcases or pushing bag-filled strollers under the watchful eyes of border patrol authorities — faced hours-long waits.

The ban, which was enacted by then-President Donald Trump in early 2020 and upheld by his successor Joe Biden, had come to symbolize the pandemic’s convulsions.

In February of 2020, Trump temporarily blocked US borders to Chinese visitors.

In an effort to halt the spread of the virus, he extended the ban to huge swaths of the world a month later, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, India, and Brazil.

Overland travellers from Mexico and Canada were also barred from entering the country.

Hans Wolf stood in line at Frankfurt Airport in Germany, obviously moved, on his way to Houston to see his son, whom he hadn’t seen in two years.

“We scheduled the first tickets in March and have rebooked 28 times since then, spending so much money in the meantime that this travel must now be lucrative,” he explained.

To commemorate the anniversary, two planes from competitors British Airways and Virgin Atlantic took off at the same time from opposing runways at London Heathrow Airport bound for New York.

Airlines have expanded the number of transatlantic flights and aim to deploy larger planes to meet rising demand.

Louise Erebara was waiting for her only sister and brother-in-law to arrive at JFK.

The sisters hadn’t seen each other in 730 days, according to Erebara, who revealed that seeing her sister would make her “tear hysterically.”

"It's been awful not knowing where we were at all times.