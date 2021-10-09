Teachers are being thanked at McDonald’s with free breakfast, and here’s how to get yours.

McDonald’s (MCD) is giving teachers, administrators, and school personnel a week of free breakfasts to show their appreciation.

Starting Monday, Oct. 15, the fast-food giant will send these educators a free Thank You Meal to say thank you for their community’s support and to make their “school day mornings a little brighter.”

“We were thrilled to give nearly 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year,” McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said in a statement. “Now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to thank them in a manner only McDonald’s can.”

Educators can visit their local McDonald’s during breakfast hours and show a valid work ID to receive free breakfast. There is a one-meal limit per individual.

The Thank You Meals will be provided in a conventional Happy Meal box with a breakfast sandwich, hash potatoes, and a medium hot or iced coffee or medium soft drink as a beverage. An Egg McMuffin, Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, or Sausage Biscuit are some of the breakfast sandwich options.

In addition to the Thank You Meals for educators, local McDonald’s owners and operators will surprise teachers around the United States with breakfast delivered to their schools to show their appreciation.

McDonald’s is also inviting everyone to commemorate a particular educator who has made a difference in their lives by using the hashtag #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram from now until Oct. 15 to share how they influenced them.

McDonald’s stock was trading at $249.09 at 10:12 a.m. on Friday, up 77 cents, or 0.31 percent.