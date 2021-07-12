Taxi drivers in Tokyo will be without fans during the Olympics.

Yuki Kawaguchi, dressed in white gloves and a dark suit and tie, is ready to chauffeur guests about Tokyo in elegance.

While riding a cab in Tokyo is a pleasant experience, drivers are always at risk of coronavirus infection, and their business was recently harmed when Olympic spectators were barred in the city.

Kawaguchi, 26, wears trousers and a baggy T-shirt to work at his cab company in Shinagawa’s popular sector.

He enters his shiny black taxi decorated with the logo of the virus-affected 2020 Games after changing into his smart outfit and passing a breathalyzer test and a temperature check.

As Covid-19 infections resurfaced this week, organizers opted to hold Olympic events in and around the city behind closed doors.

According to Kawaguchi, the fan ban is “inevitable,” and it is “the harshest measure (organizers) can take short of cancellation.”

Nearly 15,000 people have died as a result of Covid-19, and only about 17% of the population has been adequately vaccinated.

Despite his concerns about side effects, Kawaguchi said he wanted to get a shot as soon as possible.

“I can’t say I don’t want to get vaccinated as soon as possible, because we drive a lot of strangers.”

“At the same time, I’m hearing accounts of adverse effects, so I’m conflicted.”

On Monday, Tokyo declared a fresh viral state of emergency, restricting alcohol sales and restaurant opening hours, as well as crowd numbers at events.

Due to a drop in passenger numbers during the pandemic, Kawaguchi’s firm, Nihon Kotsu, has compensated for lost revenue by offering a goods delivery service.

Kawaguchi will drive special taxis and shuttle buses for para-athletes and officials at the Paralympic Games, which begin on August 24.

But, until then, he’ll work his regular shift, he remarked, as he double-checked his mirror, double-checked his mask, and drove off into the night.